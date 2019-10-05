UrduPoint.com
Heavy Rains Delay Thailand MotoGP On Qualifying Day

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Sat 05th October 2019 | 08:20 AM

Heavy rains delay Thailand MotoGP on qualifying day

Buriram, Thailand, Oct 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2019 ) :A seasonal downpour soaked the track at Thailand's MotoGP Saturday, delaying qualifying day as drivers waited for rains to subside.

Workers in ponchos swept water off the circuit as a safety car did test laps.

The session was "delayed due to weather conditions", MotoGP said on its official Twitter account.

The race is being hosted for the second year in a row in the small northeastern Thai town of Buriram, which has boomed on the back of multi-million-dollar investment in sports infrastructure.

Clear skies prevailed throughout the inaugural event last year on the $60 million, Hermann Tilke-designed Chang International Circuit, which is Formula 1 grade.

But the race is going ahead towards the tail end of the monsoon season, and rain and humidity are expected.

On a balmy Friday practice session Spaniard Marc Marquez had what he called a "nightmare" crash but was back on the track in the afternoon.

Marquez has a comfortable lead and is looking to secure his sixth MotoGP title in Buriram.

