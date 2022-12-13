Heavy rains destroy over 260 structures in S. Africa

JOHANNESBURG, Dec. 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2022 ) --:A total of 269 structures have been destroyed by heavy rains, and 339 people were affected in South Africa's largest city Johannesburg in the past three days, an official said on Monday.

"The City of Johannesburg has been experiencing heavy rains that are actively destroying infrastructure and devastating livelihoods," said David Tembe, member of the Mayoral Committee for Public Safety in the City of Johannesburg.

Rescue teams are evacuating people that were trapped and assisting those affected by rains, said Tembe, urging people to be careful during the rainy season.