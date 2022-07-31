SHENYANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2022 ) --:Heavy rains and rain-induced floods have affected nearly 80,000 people in northeast China's Liaoning Province, local authorities have said.

According to the Liaoning flood control and drought relief headquarters, some 1,600 hectares of crops have been hit, with direct economic losses of 12.

7 million Yuan (about 1.9 million U.S. Dollars).

The water levels of 13 medium-sized reservoirs and 17 small reservoirs in the province have exceeded flood warning levels. They are discharging floodwater at the moment.