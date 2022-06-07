NANCHANG, June 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) :Over 800,000 residents in east China's Jiangxi Province have been affected by torrential rains and rain-induced floods as of 4:30 p.m. Monday, according to local authorities.

The latest round of rainfall since May 28 has wreaked havoc in 80 counties of the province, damaging 76,300 hectares of cropland and causing direct economic losses of 1.

16 billion Yuan (about 174 million U.S. Dollars), according to the provincial flood control and drought relief headquarters.

The province lifted its level IV flood-control emergency response at 10 a.m. Tuesday, as the heavy rainfall process has basically ended.

Authorities have called for close monitoring of weather changes and efficient flood control and drought relief efforts.