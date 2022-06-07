UrduPoint.com

Heavy Rains, Floods Affect Over 800,000 In China's Jiangxi

Muhammad Irfan Published June 07, 2022 | 12:30 PM

Heavy rains, floods affect over 800,000 in China's Jiangxi

NANCHANG, June 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) :Over 800,000 residents in east China's Jiangxi Province have been affected by torrential rains and rain-induced floods as of 4:30 p.m. Monday, according to local authorities.

The latest round of rainfall since May 28 has wreaked havoc in 80 counties of the province, damaging 76,300 hectares of cropland and causing direct economic losses of 1.

16 billion Yuan (about 174 million U.S. Dollars), according to the provincial flood control and drought relief headquarters.

The province lifted its level IV flood-control emergency response at 10 a.m. Tuesday, as the heavy rainfall process has basically ended.

Authorities have called for close monitoring of weather changes and efficient flood control and drought relief efforts.

Related Topics

Weather Flood China Drought May Billion Million Rains P

Recent Stories

German FM arrives in Islamabad on two-day official ..

German FM arrives in Islamabad on two-day official visit

19 minutes ago
 PM to address a pre-budget seminar today

PM to address a pre-budget seminar today

57 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 June 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th June 2022

3 hours ago
 US Gov't Continues to Engage With Russian Media to ..

US Gov't Continues to Engage With Russian Media to Provide Russians Info - State ..

12 hours ago
 UK PM braced for Tory no-confidence vote

UK PM braced for Tory no-confidence vote

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.