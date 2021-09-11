Heavy rains hit Indian capital, flooding parts of Delhi airport

NEW DELHI, Sept. 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2021 ) :Heavy rains Saturday hit Indian capital New Delhi, flooding parts of the city's airport and roads, officials said.

According to Meteorological Department (IMD) officials, 1,100 mm of rainfall was recorded this monsoon season. The southwest monsoon season in India officially commences from June 1 and lasts until September 30.

Visuals taken from the Indira Gandhi International Airport showed aircraft on the ground at the airport which is partially flooded.

The inclement weather has affected flight operations at the airport, with several airlines requesting passengers to track flight status before leaving for the airport.

The heavy rains led to waterlogging at the forecourt, the Delhi International Airport, following which officials swing into action and resolved the issue.

"Due to sudden heavy rain, for a short period, there was waterlogging at the forecourt. Our team was immediately aligned to look into it and the issue has been resolved," a spokesman of Delhi airport said.