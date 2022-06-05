UrduPoint.com

Heavy Rains In Cuba Leave 3 Dead, 1 Missing

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 05, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Heavy rains in Cuba leave 3 dead, 1 missing

HAVANA, June 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2022 ) --:The remnants of Pacific Hurricane Agatha have brought heavy rains and floods to Cuba, leaving at least three people dead and one missing and damaging many areas of the Caribbean nation, the government said on Saturday.

Two people were killed when a building partially collapsed in the capital Havana, while a third person was found dead after falling into a swollen river in the western province of Pinar del Rio.

The provincial government told Cuban state media outlet Cubadebate that another person from the municipality of Minas de Matahambre is missing.

As the Atlantic hurricane season begins, torrential rains continue to batter the western and central regions of the island.

In the hardest-hit Pinar del Rio, the Cuyaguateje River burst its banks, cutting off road access to nearby communities. In Havana, heavy rainfall led to floods and power cuts that affected thousands of people.

Related Topics

Dead Road Pinar Del Rio Havana Minas Cuba Media From Government Rains

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 June 2022

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 5th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 5th June 2022

9 hours ago
 Irfan Siddiqui asks President Alvi to rise above ' ..

Irfan Siddiqui asks President Alvi to rise above 'party politics', become symbol ..

17 hours ago
 Govt taking tough decisions in larger national int ..

Govt taking tough decisions in larger national interest: Rana Mashood

17 hours ago
 No positive case reports for COVID-19 in Balochist ..

No positive case reports for COVID-19 in Balochistan

18 hours ago
 Turkey Plans to Develop Mechanism for Addressing G ..

Turkey Plans to Develop Mechanism for Addressing Grain Issue During Lavrov's Vis ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.