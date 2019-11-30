Heavy rains in DR Congo claim four more lives

Bukavu, DR Congo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2019 ) :At least four people, including two children, have died in flooding in the Democratic Republic of Congo, days after 41 died when the capital Kinshasa was battered by torrential rains and landslides.

The victims died in the eastern South Kivu province amid the country's worst flooding in 25 years.

"There have been four deaths and one person missing, 10 injured and more than 70 homes damaged," local administrator Aime Kawaya told AFP.

The latest deaths happened after the heavy rains caused a river to overflow its banks in the Fizi area of south Kivu on Wednesday.

Seven deaths were reported in neighbouring North Kivu earlier this week.