UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Heavy Rains In DR Congo Claim Four More Lives

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 30th November 2019 | 01:40 AM

Heavy rains in DR Congo claim four more lives

Bukavu, DR Congo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2019 ) :At least four people, including two children, have died in flooding in the Democratic Republic of Congo, days after 41 died when the capital Kinshasa was battered by torrential rains and landslides.

The victims died in the eastern South Kivu province amid the country's worst flooding in 25 years.

"There have been four deaths and one person missing, 10 injured and more than 70 homes damaged," local administrator Aime Kawaya told AFP.

The latest deaths happened after the heavy rains caused a river to overflow its banks in the Fizi area of south Kivu on Wednesday.

Seven deaths were reported in neighbouring North Kivu earlier this week.

Related Topics

Injured Died Kinshasa Congo Rains

Recent Stories

Russia Supports Palestine Authorities' Efforts to ..

1 hour ago

UAE wins second term on IMO Council

3 hours ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed tours Yas Marina Circ ..

3 hours ago

Spanish Minister Calls Trump's Decision to Exit Pa ..

2 hours ago

Spain Should Form New Government Before Christmas ..

2 hours ago

Maltese Prime Minister Set to Resign Imminently Ov ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.