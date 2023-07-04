Open Menu

Heavy Rains Lash China's Chongqing

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 04, 2023 | 12:40 PM

CHONGQING, July 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2023 ) --:Water levels of seven rivers in southwest China's megacity of Chongqing remained above the warning level as of 8 a.m. Tuesday after torrential downpours have battered most parts of the city since July 3, local authorities said Tuesday.

A total of 24 districts and counties of the city reported rainstorms between 8 a.m. Monday and 8 a.m.

Tuesday, with Baiyan Village in Wanzhou District recording the highest daily rainfall at 251.5 mm, according to Chongqing's hydrological monitoring station.

The station on Tuesday morning issued yellow alert for flooding in one river in Wanzhou and another in Qijiang District, as these rivers are expected to see rising water levels.

The city has initiated a Level IV emergency response to flooding.

China's meteorological authorities on Tuesday renewed a blue alert for rainstorms in parts of the country.

