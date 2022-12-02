UrduPoint.com

Heavy Rains Wreak Havoc In Southern Brazil

Umer Jamshaid Published December 02, 2022 | 11:00 AM

BUENOS AIRES , Dec 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022 ) :Brazil's southern state of Santa Catarina declared a state of emergency Thursday following heavy rains and two deaths.

Governor Carlos Moisés, who announced the measure, underscored the need to protect lives and provide humanitarian assistance.

"The moment is delicate and requires everyone's attention and care, especially on the roads and places where there is a risk of landslides and floods," he said in a press release.

He also advised people to avoid travelling amid the heavy rains.

According to the press release, states of emergency are declared in instances of "flooding, fallen trees and landslides." In Santa Catarina, 882 people have been displaced due to the heavy rains, while two deaths were recorded in the area.

Rescue teams in Santa Catarina have been using helicopters to assist stranded locals.

Rains have also caused one death and forced over 2,000 people to leave their homes in the southeastern state of Espirito Santo, according to news portal G1.

The state's governor, Renato Casagrande, said the situation "has worsened." Authorities have placed the southern states of Parana, Santa Catarina and Rio Grande do Sul on red alert, which is used when areas face potential "landslides and flooding." Twenty-three of Brazil's 26 states have also been placed on orange alert, which is used when there is a risk of power outages, failing debris and floods.

On Monday, two landslides struck the BR-376 highway near Guaratuba municipality due to heavy rains, killing at least two people.

In recent weeks, at least 8,600 people have been forced to leave their homes due to the heavy rains, according to Agencia Brasil.

