Heavy Security As Indonesia Court Set To Rule On Election-rigging Claims

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 01:40 AM

Heavy security as Indonesia court set to rule on election-rigging claims

Jakarta, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ) :A top Indonesian court was set to rule Thursday on a defeated presidential election challenger's claims that the 2019 race was rigged against him -- allegations that sparked deadly rioting in Jakarta.

Tens of thousands of military and police were deployed in the capital of the world's third-biggest democracy amid fears of more unrest after Thursday's decision, as protesters gathered outside the Constitutional Court.

The court is weighing ex-general Prabowo Subianto's claims that the April poll was plagued by "systematic, structured and massive" electoral fraud that cost him victory.

