UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Heavy Sleepers: Elephants On Epic Trek Take Nap

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 01:10 PM

Heavy sleepers: elephants on epic trek take nap

Beijing, June 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :A herd of wild elephants in southwestern China have been captured on camera taking a breather from a 500-kilometre march of chaos that has caused more than $1 million in damage.

Chinese state television has launched a 24-hour live feed of the herd as the country remains on watch following the 15 elephants' epic trek through homes, barns and crops in Yunnan province.

Footage from state broadcaster CCTV filmed Monday shows the herd, tired from their adventures, curled up in a forest on the outskirts of the provincial capital Kunming.

At one point in the footage a calf on its back stirs itself, trunk and feet sprawled in the air, before hauling itself onto a sleeping adult and nodding off again.

The adventures of the huge mammals have captivated the nation, with hundreds of millions taking to social media to discuss their journey.

The elephants have been closely monitored by authorities as they lumber through lush countryside. More than 400 people have been mobilised to ensure public safety and dozens of drones are now following their every step.

Convoys of trucks have lined roads in a bid to keep the herd away from densely populated areas, including the more than eight million people who live in nearby Kunming.

The local government has warned villagers not to leave corn or salt out in their yards that might attract the animals.

It has also evacuated residents in the elephants' path and distributed more than two tons of feed to the scavenging herd.

Experts are unsure why the group first migrated away from their original habitat, a nature reserve in the province.

Related Topics

China Social Media Kunming March TV From Government Salfi Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

UAE condemns Houthis targeting fuel station in Yem ..

16 minutes ago

Ajman’s Department of Finance boosts staff exper ..

26 minutes ago

Dubai Customs’ Jebel Ali Center completes 952k t ..

29 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $70.14 a barrel M ..

31 minutes ago

Mahira Khan pleads for investigation into Ghotki t ..

32 minutes ago

SBP supported economy sinking due to pandemic: Mia ..

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.