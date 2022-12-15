UrduPoint.com

Heavy Snow Hits S.Korea's Central Regions

Faizan Hashmi Published December 15, 2022 | 01:40 PM

Heavy snow hits S.Korea's central regions

SEOUL, Dec. 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) --:Heavy snow hit South Korea's central regions on Thursday as heavy snow advisories were issued for the regions.

As of 1:00 p.m. local time (0400 GMT), 2 to 3 cm of snow per hour was falling in the western parts of the Seoul metropolitan area, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).

Dangjin, about 80 km south of Seoul, saw 6 cm of snowfall, while Hwaseong in Gyeonggi province surrounding the capital city met 3.9 cm of snowfall.

Seoul received 1.1 cm of snow, and 3.8 cm of snow fell in Yanggu of the eastern Gangwon province.

Heavy snow advisories were issued for the metropolitan area and parts of Gangwon, South Chungcheong and North Gyeongsang provinces.

