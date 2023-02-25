UrduPoint.com

Heavy Snow Hits Southern California

Faizan Hashmi Published February 25, 2023 | 02:00 AM

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2023 ) :Heavy snow fell in southern California on Friday, as the first blizzard in a generation pounded the Los Angeles area, with heavy rains threatening flooding in other places.

Breathless television weather presenters more used to delivering a same-every-day forecast of warm sunshine found themselves knee-deep in the white stuff as the region grappled with its worst winter storm for decades.

Major roads were closed as ice and snow made them impassable, including sections of Interstate 5, the main north-south highway that connects Mexico, the United States and Canada.

Authorities said there was no estimate when it would be re-opened.

"Dangerous and potentially life-threatening snow related impacts are likely for mountain, desert, and foothill roadways in southern California," the National Weather Service (NWS) said.

"Multiple rounds of heavy snowfall coupled with strong winds will lead to blizzard conditions over some of the higher terrain and mountain passes.

