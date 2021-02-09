UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Heavy Snow Sees Postponement Of Men's Super-G At Cortina Worlds

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 12:00 AM

Heavy snow sees postponement of men's super-G at Cortina worlds

Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, Feb 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :Heavy snowfall in the Italian Dolomites has forced the postponement of the men's super-G at the world championships in Cortina to Thursday, organisers said.

The international ski federation (FIS) said that "due to the heavy snowfall and the conditions of the slope", the super-G scheduled for Tuesday would now be held on Thursday at 1030 GMT.

The rescheduling means that the first men's downhill training, originally scheduled for Thursday, is cancelled.

The women's super-G is still scheduled to be raced on Tuesday, but at 1200 GMT, later than initially planned.

The opening event of the February 8-21 championships in Cortina, the women's alpine combined, was cancelled earlier Monday because of heavy overnight snow that made it impossible for the track to be cleared in time for a safe race.

That race has been rescheduled for February 15, which was marked down as a free day. Starting times are yet to be defined.

Related Topics

World Snow Alpine February Women Event Race

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Malaysian FM

6 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid addresses UAE people; Arab, Is ..

21 minutes ago

Russian Embassy in Berlin Promises to Respond to G ..

19 minutes ago

We will commemorate fifty years of Union by celebr ..

51 minutes ago

Fatima bint Mubarak congratulates graduates of fir ..

51 minutes ago

Masdar achieves first close on 1.6 GW clean energy ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.