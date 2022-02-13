UrduPoint.com

Heavy Snowfall Holds Up Gu Gold Medal Charge At Olympics

Faizan Hashmi Published February 13, 2022 | 09:20 AM

Heavy snowfall holds up Gu gold medal charge at Olympics

Zhangjiakou, China, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2022 ) :Californian-born Chinese sensation Eileen Gu's bid for a second gold medal at the Beijing Games was held up Sunday when women's freeski slopestyle qualification was postponed because of heavy snow.

Elsewhere at the Games, the second of three training runs for the women's downhill was cancelled.

Freestyle skier Gu, who won the women's Big Air title in her Olympic debut last week, is competing in the freeski slopestyle and halfpipe events in Zhangjiakou, about 180 kilometres (110 miles) northwest of Beijing.

There was no official word on when slopestyle qualification would be rescheduled to.

It was originally set to start at 10:00am (0200 GMT) on Sunday, but was pushed back two hours before being postponed for the day as snow fell down.

The final is currently set to start at 9:30am on Monday.

The training run for women's downhill skiing at the National Alpine Skiing centre in Yanqing, north of Beijing, had been scheduled for 11:00 am Sunday.

"Due to the snowfall the jury together with the organiser have decided to cancel today's women's downhill training," it was announced.

It had been due to be held between the two legs of a medal event, the men's giant slalom.

The first run of the giant slalom did go ahead.

Female racers have a third training run scheduled for Monday, with the downhill proper due on Tuesday.

Related Topics

Snow China Zhangjiakou Beijing Alpine Women Sunday Gold Olympics Event

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 February 2022

44 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th February 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th February 2022

49 minutes ago
 India reports 50,407 new COVID-19 cases

India reports 50,407 new COVID-19 cases

6 hours ago
 Philippines National Day celebrated at Expo 2020 D ..

Philippines National Day celebrated at Expo 2020 Dubai

6 hours ago
 19th edition of Sharjah Heritage Days to take plac ..

19th edition of Sharjah Heritage Days to take place in March

6 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed receives message from President ..

Mohamed bin Zayed receives message from President of Philippines

6 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>