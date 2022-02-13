Yanqing, China, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2022 ) :Heavy snowfall saw the second of three training runs for the women's Olympic downhill cancelled on Sunday.

"Due to the snowfall the jury together with the organiser have decided to cancel today's women's downhill training," it was announced.

The training run at the National Alpine Skiing centre in Yanqing, north of Beijing, had been scheduled for 11:00 am (0300 GMT).

It was due to be held between the two legs of a medal event -- the men's giant slalom -- which is still slated to go ahead at 10:15 am and 13:45 pm.

Female racers have a third training run scheduled for Monday, with the downhill proper due on Tuesday.