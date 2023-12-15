HEC permits IUB to start 4 PhD, 3 MPhil programs

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) The Higher education Commission (HEC) has permitted the Islamia University to start four PhD and three MPhil programs, here Friday.

Director of Advanced Studies and Research board Prof. Dr Asif Naveed Ranjha said, "HEC has issued permits for PhD Geography, PhD Education Leadership and Management, PhD Artificial Intelligence, and PhD in Animal Breeding and Genetics in the Islamia University of Bahawalpur."

"Similarly, the Islamia University has been permitted to start MSC Honors Agriculture Horticulture, MPhil Botany and MPhil Computer Science in Bahawalnagar campus."

Vice Chancellor (VC) of the Islamia University Prof.

Dr Naveed Akhtar thanked the HEC for allowing these programs and felicitated the efforts of the Director of Advanced Studies and Research Board Prof. Dr Asif Naveed Ranjha.

On the occasion, the VC congratulated the Deans, Prof. Dr Saeed Ahmed Buzdar, Prof. Dr Irshad Hussain, Prof. Dr Dost Muhammad Khan, Prof. Dr Muhammad Khalid Mansoor, Prof. Dr Tanveer Hussain Turabi and Director of Bahawalnagar Campus Dr Rafaqaat Ali and Heads of Teaching Departments Prof. Dr Sher Muhammad Malik, Dr Abid Hussain Shahzad, Prof. Dr Muhammad Nafees, Dr Wareesa Shafiq, and Prof. Dr Musarat Abbas Khan.