Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :Norwegian star Ada Hegerberg on Wednesday became the leading goal scorer in the history of the Women's Champions League when a double strike for Lyon in the game against Hjorring of Denmark took her to 53 in the tournament.

The 24-year-old had equalled the previous record of 51 held by Germany's Anja Mittag in the first leg of the last-16 tie against the Danes, which the defending champions won 4-0 earlier this month.

Hegerberg, playing her 50th game in the competition, then hit the record-setting goal in the 12th minute of the second leg on Wednesday before adding a second on the night.