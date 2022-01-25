Heidelberg campus shooter was 18-year-old German: police

Heidelberg, Germany, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :The deadly shooting at Heidelberg University on Monday was carried out by an 18-year-old German, police said, adding that the assailant killed himself shortly after the rampage.

Investigators have learned that the gunman sent a WhatsApp text message shortly before the shooting that said "people have to be punished now" and that he wished to be buried at sea, Mannheim police chief Siegfried Kollmar told a press conference.