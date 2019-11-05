Helicopter carrying Bolivia president makes emergency landing

La Paz, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :A helicopter carrying Bolivia's President Evo Morales made an emergency landing Monday due to a mechanical fault, the military said, raising suspicions among his supporters after opponents vowed to oust him.

No one was hurt, the air force said, but the incident fuelled tensions in the country where protesters have been rallying against the leftist president for two weeks.

The EC-145 helicopter "had a mechanical fault in the tail rotor during take-off, which prompted an emergency landing," the Bolivian Air Force said in a statement.

The fault struck as the helicopter was taking off from a village in the Andes where Morales had been inaugurating a new road, it said.

Videos of the incident circulated on social media.

The air force said it was investigating the causes of the fault.

On Saturday, a conservative opposition leader in the eastern Santa Cruz region, Luis Fernando Camacho, threatened to "take decisive action" on Monday night to drive Morales from power.

Former interior minister Hugo Moldiz in a Twitter message branded the helicopter incident "a criminal attack." Morales has accused his opponents of plotting a coup against him.

Deadly unrest has gripped the South American country since Morales was named winner of an election on October 20 for a fourth term.

His opponents have branded the result a fraud, citing alleged irregularities in the vote-count.