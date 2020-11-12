Helicopter crash in Sinai kills seven: Israeli source

(@FahadShabbir)

Jerusalem, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :A helicopter crash in Egypt's Sinai desert involving a multi-national observer force killed seven people on Thursday -- five Americans, a French national and a Czech citizen, an Israeli source told AFP.

The source, who requested anonymity, said that the crash involved the Multi-national Force and Observers, a peacekeeping force which was co-founded by Israel in 1979 when it signed a peace deal with Egypt, and is not linked to the United Nations.