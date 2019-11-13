Helicopter crashes during Australia bushfire operation

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :A helicopter crashed while being used to fight a bushfire in the northern Australian state of Queensland on Wednesday, a fire service official told AFP.

"We're aware that the helicopter crashed during waterbombing operations at the Pechey fire today," the Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokesperson said.

"We are currently looking for further clarification regarding the pilot's condition."The state's fire and ambulance services were responding to the incident.