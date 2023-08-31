Helicopter crashes kill six Ukraine troops

Kyiv, Ukraine, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2023 ) :Six Ukrainian soldiers were killed when two military helicopters crashed on a combat mission in the country's east, state investigators said Thursday.

The crashes took place Tuesday in the Kramatorsk district of the eastern Donetsk region.

the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) did not give details on what happened.

"Two Mi-8 military helicopters crashed during a combat mission. Six servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine died," the SBI said in a statement.