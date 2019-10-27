Helicopter fire on IS-linked fighters kills 9 in NW Syria: monitor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Beirut, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2019 ) :Helicopter gunfire early Sunday killed nine people near a northwestern Syrian village where, a Britain-based war monitor with sources inside Syria said.

The helicopters targeted a home and car on the outskirts of the village of Barisha in the northwestern province of Idlib, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said, after US media said Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was believed to be dead after a US military raid in the same province.