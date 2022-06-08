UrduPoint.com

Helium Shortage Deflates American Celebrations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 08, 2022 | 07:50 AM

Helium shortage deflates American celebrations

Washington, June 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :Helium balloons are part of nearly every American celebration, but a global shortage of the lighter-than-air gas has disrupted many traditions.

One college football team has suspended its traditional release of red balloons, and party planners will have to make do with less -- if they get any.

"Due to the global helium shortage, we only allow 20 balloons to be ordered," Litin's Party Value, a party supplier in Minneapolis, Minnesota, warns on its website.

"We've had some customers pretty disappointed that they couldn't get more," Kristi Holmstrom, the chain's general manager, told AFP.

"I've never seen it this bad before," she said, adding that many stores have run out of helium entirely.

Whether it floats at the end of a string or grouped in a bouquet, shaped like a cartoon character, a number, or a Halloween pumpkin, helium balloons are a must.

Between the lost sales and the suspension of the helium rental business, Holmstrom estimates the shortfall to be between $5,000 and $10,000 a month.

The University of Nebraska football team, the Cornhuskers, will do without its traditional release of red balloons -- the school color -- before each home game this season.

"Acquiring helium ... is really challenged and it's been hard to get," university athletic director Trev Alberts said in late May.

University officials asked "that the helium we are getting as a university we need to use for medical purposes" at the university's medical center in Omaha," he said.

The inert gas, a byproduct of natural gas production, is liquified to cool magnetic resonance imaging scanners (MRIS), was once deployed on space shuttle missions, and also is used in the manufacturing of semiconductors.

Only a handful of countries -- led by the United States -- produce the gas, and the already-fragile supply chain has been disrupted by plant closures: in Texas over safety issues, in Russia after a fire (prior to the war in Ukraine), and in Qatar for maintenance.

Brad Weston, chief executive officer of Party City, said during an earnings call last month that the party supply chain has faced higher costs for helium, which cut about $2 million from gross profit in the first three months of the year and will inflict a bigger hit in the second quarter.

"The good news is we've secured helium to meet our customers' needs," ahead of the peak graduation season in May and June, he said of the retailer, which has 830 stores in North America.

The situation is even worse for the Dollar Tree discount chain.

"We are once again, experiencing shortages in availability of helium, and have not been able to procure the volume and the needs which will negatively affect balloon sales," CEO Mike Witynski lamented late last month.

That's small comfort for families trying to celebrate graduations, weddings and birthdays.

"Tried to get my baby some balloons for her graduation. No stores got helium," Guy Fisher of Indiana said on Twitter.

Anna Bondareva, creator of the Wonder Party Rental agency outside of Washington, DC, along with her partner Laura Badmaev, said they are trying to find alternatives.

"I think it's getting worse because it's getting more expensive. It's harder to get it," Bondareva told AFP. "That should give us a chance to more creative to rethink our decorations." One client opted against using helium balloons for her 33rd birthday celebration due to the high cost. They no longer offer their customers this expensive option, and instead have focused on using balloons in other ways, including arches.

Even the National Weather Service has had to reduce the launch of balloons used for forecasting at a handful of its sites.

"Where needed, we reduced launches during clear weather to conserve the supply so we can launch in support of forecasts for bad weather days," a spokeswoman said.

Related Topics

Football Weather Fire Shortage Business Ukraine Dollar Russia Washington Twitter Qatar Omaha Minneapolis United States May June Gas From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Federal cabinet decides to restore weekly offs on ..

Federal cabinet decides to restore weekly offs on Saturdays

15 hours ago
 Dr Mudussar Nawaz successfully defended his PhD th ..

Dr Mudussar Nawaz successfully defended his PhD thesis seminar on Ovum Pick-up & ..

15 hours ago
 Cities witness up to 16 hours electricity load-she ..

Cities witness up to 16 hours electricity load-shedding

15 hours ago
 Trying to figure out everything about the new HUAW ..

Trying to figure out everything about the new HUAWEI nova 9? Here are all the qu ..

15 hours ago
 Imam-ul-Haq excited over return of cricket to his ..

Imam-ul-Haq excited over return of cricket to his birthplace Multan

17 hours ago
 Careem wins ‘Best Transport Service’ award for ..

Careem wins ‘Best Transport Service’ award for 4 consecutive years at Pakist ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.