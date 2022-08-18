UrduPoint.com

Helmet Fits: Pride Of Family Of Dieppe Raid Survivor

Muhammad Irfan Published August 18, 2022 | 02:50 PM

CourseullessurMer, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :"I am very proud of him," said 14-year-old Leandre Marsolais as he and his mother Genevieve -- her eyes wet with tears -- held the helmet worn by his great-grandfather 80 years ago during the disastrous 1942 Allied raid on Dieppe in northern France.

Gerard Audet, a seven-foot (2.

15 metres) giant known as "Big Red" because of his shock of red hair, was among the 6,000 mostly Canadian troops send on the suicidal assault on the German-held port at the height of World War II on August 19, 1942.

"Operation Jubilee" was a catastrophe, with one in six Allied troops killed within a few hours, and Audet, then 22, among 2,000 taken prisoner.

But it was only the beginning of the nightmare for Audet and his brother, who was also captured.

