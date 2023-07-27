Henderson completes move to Saudi club Al-Ettifaq

Liverpool, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ) :Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has completed his move to Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq, both clubs announced on Wednesday.

The England midfielder is the latest big-name player from the Premier League to move to Saudi after 12 years at Anfield.

"We can confirm @JHenderson has completed a transfer to Al-Ettifaq," Liverpool said on their social media channels.

Al-Ettifaq posted: "A leader. A warrior. We're simply thrilled to have him."