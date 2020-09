Henderson, Korda share LPGA ANA Inspiration lead

(@FahadShabbir)

Los Angeles, Sept 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2020 ) :Brooke Henderson fired an eagle and six birdies in a seven-under par 65 on Saturday to join Nelly Korda atop the third-round leaderboard in the LPGA ANA Inspiration.

Her sizzling effort in the California desert heat gave her a 12-under par total of 204, where she was joined by Korda who signed for a one-under 71.

They were two strokes in front of Australian Katherine Kirk, South Korean Lee Mi-rim and American Lexi Thompson.

Canada's Henderson, who celebrated her 23rd birthday on Friday, started the day six adrift of overnight leader Korda but got things going early with an eagle at the second hole at Mission Hills in Rancho Mirage, California.

Birdies at the fourth, sixth, seventh and ninth saw her make the turn at six-under for the day.

She held the solo lead after a birdie at 11 and followed up her only bogey of the day at 13 with testing downhill birdie putt at 16.

"I feel like the last few weeks I've been close," said Henderson, whose nine LPGA titles include a major triumph at the 2016 Women's PGA Championship.

Things really clicked today, and even the last few days I feel like I was giving myself a lot of good opportunities," added the world number nine.

"It was nice to get off to a really fast start today, kind of relax some nerves.

"Unfortunately I didn't get as many on the back as I would've liked, but I'm definitely happy with the round." Korda, ranked third in the world and chasing her first major title, topped the leaderboard after each of the first two rounds.

But the 22-year-old American's march slowed with a bogey at the fifth, followed by a double-bogey at the par-four sixth where her wedge out of the rough failed to clear the water.

She needed four shots to reach the green and missed a 12-foot bogey putt.

Korda responded with birdies at the 11th, 12th and 15th -- landing her approach at the 12th within three feet.

Thompson, the 2014 ANA Inspiration champion, birdied three of the first five holes and bounced back from her first of two bogeys at the seventh with back-to-back birdies at eight and nine.

She bogeyed the 10th and parred her way in for a three-under 69 and her share of third.

Lee, who claimed the last of her three LPGA titles at the 2017 Kia Classic, had four birdies and three birdies in her one-under 71.

Aussie veteran Kirk nabbed six birdies with just one bogey in her five-under 67.