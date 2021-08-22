Henri downgraded to tropical storm as it nears US east coast

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2021 ) :Henri was downgraded from a hurricane to a tropical storm early Sunday with landfall expected on the US east coast later in the day, US meteorologists said.

The storm was about 50 miles (80 kilometers) southeast of Montauk on New York's Long Island at 0700 (1100 GMT) and was bringing maximum sustained winds of 70 mph, the US National Hurricane Center said.