Henry Puna elected new secretary general of Pacific Islands Forum

SUVA, Feb. 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :Henry Puna, former prime minister of the Cook Islands, has been elected on Thursday the new secretary general of the Pacific Islands Forum (PIF) after a virtual meeting held by the inter-governmental organization.

According to a statement by the PIF, Puna will replace the outgoing PIF secretary general Dame Meg Taylor, who is from Papua New Guinea and has been in this position for six years.

Puna assumes the position of secretary general at a critical time in the region's history and will need to guide the region through the COVID-19 recovery, the PIF added.

Fiji's Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama welcomed on Thursday Puna's appointment as the new PIF secretary general, saying that Puna has Fiji's unwavering support as the new PIF secretary general.

The prime minister said that it is a time for unity and collective action, and the PIForum will continue to be a place where leaders strengthen bonds and develop strategies to pursue common goals for development, peace and prosperity.