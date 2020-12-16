UrduPoint.com
Henry's Montreal Win But Olimpia Advance

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 09:00 AM

Miami, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :Montreal Impact defeated Olimpia of Honduras 1-0 in the CONCACAF Champions League on Tuesday, but it was not enough to prevent the Major League Soccer franchise from bowing out in the quarter-finals.

Olimpia, who beat Impact 2-1 during the first leg in Montreal in March before the coronavirus pandemic brought sport in North America to a standstill, progressed to the semi-finals on away goals after the tie finished 2-2 on aggregate.

The premier continental competition for clubs in North America, Central America and the Caribbean, the CONCACAF Champions League's final stages are being staged at a single neutral venue this week at Exploria Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

Montreal, coached by former France, Barcelona and Arsenal star Thierry Henry, struggled to break down a resilient Olimpia side, who defended in depth for long periods.

The Canadian side were given a lifeline on 57 minutes, when German midfielder Amar Sejdic punished a poor clearance by Olimpia defender Carlos Pineda to curl home a low finish from the edge of the area.

But Henry's side were unable to carve out clear chances thereafter as Olimpia held on to reach the last four, where they will face either New York City FC or Mexico's Tigres UANL on Saturday.

