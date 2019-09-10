UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Herculean' Efforts Save Homes As Australia Fires Rage

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 10th September 2019 | 03:00 PM

'Herculean' efforts save homes as Australia fires rage

Sydney, Sept 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2019 ) :Massive bushfires across eastern Australia could be blazing for weeks, authorities warned Tuesday, as firefighters launched "Herculean" efforts to save homes from destruction.

More than 130 fires are raging in the states of Queensland and New South Wales, fuelled by strong winds and a prolonged drought, in an unusually ferocious and early start to the wildfire season.

Hundreds were evacuated after a fresh fire broke out on Queensland's Sunshine Coast, where video footage showed a huge blaze tearing through forests and glowing embers raining down.

About 1,000 firefighters battled through the night to contain the blazes across Queensland.

"Last night's Herculean efforts resulted in nothing short of a miracle," Queensland acting Premier Jackie Trad told reporters.

Related Topics

Fire Australia Drought Sunshine Coast Wales From

Recent Stories

EXCLUSIVE: Estonian President says her country and ..

20 minutes ago

Indian Fascist Regime has Crossed all limits; Gen ..

2 hours ago

OPEC daily basket price announced for Monday

2 hours ago

Ajman Crown Prince receives Japanese Ambassador

2 hours ago

UAE paper hails Dubai Metro on its 10th anniversar ..

5 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.