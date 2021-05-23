'Heritage Museum' becomes center of attraction among people: Official Lok Virsa

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2021 ) :The famous museum 'Heritage Museum' of Lok Virsa has become center of attraction among people visiting from different parts of the country.

Talking to APP, an official of Lok Virsa Muhammad Ali Sunday said that we are ensuring to maintain SOPs during official timings to visit museum.

He said, we allow limited number of visitors during open hours for entering in the museum.

He said the reason behind attracting people to visit due to portraying rich culture of four provinces including AJK and GB.

Representing the cultural heritage through various displays that include the architectural heritage, sufi traditions, regional portrayal and way of living of people, he added.

A visitor Bilal Ahmed said the museum shows the tradition through the ages, accounting for most of the cultural changes and influences.

In a gallery called pottery through the ages' one sees ancient pottery from thousands of years ago, including artifacts such as cooking stoves and pots, pitchers, plates, and grain containers etc.

He said folk romance stories like Heer-Ranjha, Sohni-Mahiwal and Dhola-Maro, which have been passed down the generations through poets and story tellers are also portrayed three dimensionally in one of the galleries called "Ballads and Romances" with the origins and details of the stories written on the display boards.

Another visitor Ayesha Syed said one gallery is dedicated to music and displays the hundreds of different musical instruments played in the country along with the history and classification of each.

She said, I heard a lot about the heritage museum, this time I decided to visit and I enjoyed each and every section with my family and children."As besides a source of entertainment, it is an excellent opportunity to know about the culture and traditions of the four provinces of the country, she added.

/395