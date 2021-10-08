Hernandez brothers start for France in Nations League semi

Turin, Italy, Oct 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :The Hernandez brothers will start in France's Nations League semi-final against Belgium on Thursday after coach Didier Deschamps picked both Lucas and Theo for the match in Turin.

Bayern Munich's Lucas Hernandez will play in the French defence for the clash at Juventus' Allianz Stadium, while AC Milan full-back Theo will line up on the left side of midfield for his second French cap.

It's the first time two brothers will play for Les Bleus since Herve and Patrick Revelli featured in a friendly against Romania in 1974.

Deschamps has also picked his first choice attacking trident with Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe and Karim Benzema all starting against the Red Devils.

The winner of Thursday's match will face Spain in Sunday's final at the San Siro.