UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hernandez Late Show Moves Leeds Closer To Premier League

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 13th July 2020 | 12:00 AM

Hernandez late show moves Leeds closer to Premier League

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2020 ) :Pablo Hernandez fired Leeds to within touching distance of the Premier League as his late strike gave the Championship leaders a 1-0 win at Swansea on Sunday.

Former Swansea midfielder Hernandez left it late to keep Leed on course for automatic promotion.

The Spaniard netted in the 89th minute, controlling Luke Ayling's cross to roll the ball home off a post.

It was a goal that moved Leeds three points clear of second-placed West Bromwich Albion and six ahead of third placed Brentford.

Marcelo Bielsa's side need four points from their three remaining games to end a 16-year wait to return to the top-flight.

Swansea would have gone above local rivals Cardiff into sixth place if they had avoided defeat at the Liberty Stadium, but instead they remain outside the play-off spots.

Hernandez's winner was a fitting end to a day when Leeds remembered the life of club great Jack Charlton, who made 773 appearances for them between 1953 and 1973.

The English 1966 World Cup winner clinched the old First Division title and the FA Cup with Leeds.

A minute's silence was followed by warm applause from both sets of players and management staff, with Charlton's image shown on the main scoreboard at the Liberty Stadium.

Leeds had not won in Swansea since April 1964, a 3-0 victory in which Charlton featured.

They were promoted into the top-flight as second tier champions that season and look odds-on to emulate that feat 56 years later.

Stoke eased their relegation worries with a comfortable 2-0 win over fellow strugglers Birmingham.

Danny Batth and Sam Clucas both scored during an impressive first half as the Potters climbed above Birmingham in the table.

It could have been an even more empathic half-time lead with Sam Vokes and James McClean both hitting the woodwork and Lee Camp pulling off a fine reflex save.

Stoke's second successive home victory gives them a four-point gap to the relegation zone with three games left.

Related Topics

World Fine Swansea Cardiff Leeds Birmingham Lead April Sunday Post From Premier League

Recent Stories

UAE’s human settlement project on Mars ‘possib ..

21 minutes ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 58,000 addition ..

21 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Executive Council issues resolution to c ..

36 minutes ago

Chairman of UAE Football Association thanks countr ..

2 hours ago

Ministry of Education launches ‘Estia’dad’ p ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler receives condolences from Saif bin Z ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.