Herrada takes stage, Teuns the lead in Vuelta

(@FahadShabbir)

Ares del Maestrat, Spain, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :Jesus Herrada won Thursday's crash-marred sixth stage of the Vuelta a Espana with Belgian Dylan Teuns inheriting the leaders' red jersey.

Ireland's Nicolas Roche, who topped the general classifications earlier in the week, and Rigoberto Uran, were two high profile casualties of the pile-up in the peloton at the 105 kilometre marker.

Herrada and Teuns fought out the finish at Ares del Maestrat, the Valencian village perched 1,195m above sea level, at the conclusion of the 199km ride from Mora de Rubielos.