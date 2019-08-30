UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Herrada Takes Stage, Teuns The Lead In Vuelta

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 30th August 2019 | 01:50 AM

Herrada takes stage, Teuns the lead in Vuelta

Ares del Maestrat, Spain, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :Jesus Herrada won Thursday's crash-marred sixth stage of the Vuelta a Espana with Belgian Dylan Teuns inheriting the leaders' red jersey.

Ireland's Nicolas Roche, who topped the general classifications earlier in the week, and Rigoberto Uran, were two high profile casualties of the pile-up in the peloton at the 105 kilometre marker.

Herrada and Teuns fought out the finish at Ares del Maestrat, the Valencian village perched 1,195m above sea level, at the conclusion of the 199km ride from Mora de Rubielos.

Related Topics

From

Recent Stories

UAE issues statement on developments in Yemen

26 minutes ago

First Emirati astronaut to face final exam tomorro ..

56 minutes ago

Osaka cruises into third round at US Open

2 hours ago

US Sanctions Jammal Trust Bank for Providing Finan ..

2 hours ago

Ramesh Kumar asks Opposition to play effective rol ..

2 hours ago

UAE's Etihad Airways Bans MacBook Pros in Checked ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.