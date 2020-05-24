UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Herrlich Makes Belated Touchline Debut As Augsburg Thump Schalke

Sumaira FH 21 seconds ago Sun 24th May 2020 | 07:50 PM

Herrlich makes belated touchline debut as Augsburg thump Schalke

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2020 ) :Heiko Herrlich enjoyed a perfect first Bundesliga game on the touchline as Augsburg coach on Sunday as his side cruised to a 3-0 win at Schalke, a week after he missed their loss to Wolfsburg after breaking quarantine rules to buy toothpaste.

David Wagner's Schalke continued their slide down the table, falling to eighth after another poor defensive display.

Eduard Loewen, Noah Sarenren Bazee and Sergio Cordova scored as Augsburg moved seven points clear of the relegation play-off place.

This was the ninth away win in the 16 Bundesliga matches since the league resumed behind closed doors last weekend after the coronavirus lockdown.

The 48-year-old Herrlich apologised to his squad after breaking a week-long quarantine by leaving the team hotel -- to buy toothpaste and skin cream -- before the Wolfsburg match last weekend.

With Herrlich back in charge, Augsburg enjoyed their first win in seven league games.

Having been as high as third last December, Schalke are now winless in their last nine league games, including last Saturday's 4-0 drubbing at Borussia Dortmund.

Loewen gave the visitors the lead in the fifth minute with a superb free-kick which flew into the top corner from 30 metres out at a near-empty Veltins Arena.

Augsburg doubled their lead 14 minutes from time when Schalke defender Salif Sane was wrong-footed by a long ball and substitute winger Bazee rifled home.

Cordova also came off the bench to score in injury time, latching onto a loose pass from Sane, rounding goalkeeper Markus Schubert and firing into an empty net.

Augsburg host bottom side Paderborn on Wednesday, the same day Schalke visit strugglers Fortuna Duesseldorf, who occupy the relegation play-off spot.

Related Topics

Firing Poor Hotel Visit Augsburg Buy Same Lead Cordova December Sunday From Top Coach Borussia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

US reports 1,127 coronavirus deaths, fatalities up ..

5 minutes ago

Russia reports 8,599 new coronavirus cases, a reco ..

20 minutes ago

UAE health ministry conducts over 35,000 additiona ..

1 hour ago

Sultan bin Khalifa congratulates UAE leaders on Ei ..

2 hours ago

GWU presents Eid al-Fitr clothes to participants o ..

2 hours ago

&#039;Mother of the Nation’ provides breakfast t ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.