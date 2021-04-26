UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Herta Dominates In IndyCar St. Petersburg Victory

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 26th April 2021 | 01:20 AM

Herta dominates in IndyCar St. Petersburg victory

Miami, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :Colton Herta shrugged off a disappointing IndyCar season opener and won the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg in dominant style on Sunday.

The Andretti Autosport driver started from pole and led 97 of 100 laps on the 1.8 mile street circuit in St. Petersburg, Florida, beating two-time IndyCar champion Josef Newgarden by 2.4933sec.

France's Simon Pagenaud, the 2016 IndyCar champion and Newgarden's Penske teammate, was third.

For 21-year-old Herta and Newgarden, it was a swift turnaround from disappointing finishes in the season-opener last week at Barber Motorsports Park in Alabama, where Herta finished 22nd and Newgarden 23rd.

Herta held off Newgarden on two late restarts after full-course cautions, during which his lead that had swelled to as many as 10 seconds dwindled.

He hung on for his fourth IndyCar victory.

"What a great job by everybody," Herta said in a post-race tv interview.

"Sorry if I can barely talk, I'm so winded," he said after the race in hot, humid conditions.

"I'm so happy to rebound from Barber and get the momentum going this season that we need, which is a championship season." Herta said he was "nervous" about the late challenge from Newgarden, the winner of the past two St. Petersburg races who was racing on fresher, softer tires.

"I thought they were going to be better, but they ended up being similar," he said. "I was able to hold him off, and oh man, I can't even speak right now." Britain's Jack Harvey, driving for Meyer Shank racing, was fourth and reigning IndyCar champion Scott Dixon of New Zealand was fifth for Chip Ganassi.

It was a tough day for Herta's Andretti Autosport teammates. Alexander Rossi finished several laps down after tangling with Graham Rahal on the 37th lap.

Seven-time NASCAR Cup champion Jimmie Johnson, making the jump to open-wheel racing this season, had two mishaps, hitting the tire barrier on lap 16 and after rejoining multiple laps down spinning.

Related Topics

Driver Job Man St. Petersburg Lead Florida Sunday 2016 TV From Race New Zealand

Recent Stories

UAE affirms solidarity with India over Covid-19

1 hour ago

Manchester City win record-equalling eighth league ..

2 hours ago

SEDD continues efforts to empower businesswomen in ..

4 hours ago

UAE conducts first flight to support stability in ..

4 hours ago

Qasr Al Watan recognises Arab Deaf Week

4 hours ago

Commercial Bank of Dubai launches a Robo-Advisory ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.