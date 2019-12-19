UrduPoint.com
Hertha's Rekik Claims Second Straight Victory For Klinsmann

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ) :Jurgen Klinsmann claimed a second straight 1-0 win in charge of Hertha Berlin as Karim Rekik's second-half goal was enough to beat Bayern Leverkusen on Wednesday.

The three points move Hertha six points away from the relegation zone.

Peter Bosz's side are seventh after a second straight defeat.

Klinsmann, appointed at the end of November, made one change from Saturday's victory over Freiburg with Norway midfielder Per Skjelbred starting instead of forward Vedad Ibisevic.

Bosz gave Germany's Jonathan Tah a first start since November after the defender missed two games due to suspension.

Hosts Leverkusen dominated possession throughout much of the game, but Hertha had the best of the scoring chances, frequently breaking on the counter.

Hertha's Javairo Dilrosun had the best chance of the first half, with his left-foot shot in the 20th minute agonisingly close to goal.

For the home side, Moussa Diaby looked the most dangerous down the right wing.

The visitors got on the scoreboard in the 64th minute after defender Rekik made the most of a second shot at goal after his first effort was kept out by goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky.

Later on Wednesday, champions Bayern Munich have a chance to leapfrog Borussia Dortmund into third place when they travel to Freiburg.

