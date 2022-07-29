Hetmyer recalled by West Indies to face India in T20 series

Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) :Shimron Hetmyer was recalled by the West Indies on Thursday for back-to-back Twenty20 series against India and New Zealand as the batsman seeks to secure a place at the World Cup.

Left-hander Hetmyer had been frozen out of the international set-up due to question marks over his fitness.

The 25-year-old played the last of his 42 T20 Internationals against Australia in November last year at the 2021 World Cup in the UAE.

"We welcome back Hetmyer and it is good to see him again in West Indies colours," said lead selector Desmond Haynes.

"He will fortify the batting group and with his experience and adaptability we have a 'finisher' who can add value and win matches for the team and delight the supporters.

" Hetmyer is part of a 16-man squad for the five-match series against India which gets underway at the Brian Lara cricket academy in Trinidad on Friday.

Two games then take place in St Kitts with two more in Florida as India look to add to their 3-0 sweep of the West Indies in the ODI series.

The same squad of 16 players will then travel to Jamaica for the three-match T20I Series against New Zealand at Sabina Park that runs from August 10-14.

The 2022 T20 World Cup takes place in Australia in October and November.

West Indies squad:Nicholas Pooran (captain), Rovman Powell, Shamarh Brooks, Dominic Drakes, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Obed McCoy, Keemo Paul, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Devon Thomas, Hayden Walsh