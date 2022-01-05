UrduPoint.com

'Hey Alexa': Amazon, Stellantis Team Up On Car Dashboards

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 05, 2022 | 08:20 PM

'Hey Alexa': Amazon, Stellantis team up on car dashboards

Paris, Jan 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :US-European automaker Stellantis and Amazon are teaming up to develop onboard electronics systems that will bring the Alexa smart assistant to vehicles including the Jeep and Ram truck brands, the companies said Wednesday.

The two will jointly develop a software platform for vehicles that will also include AI-enhanced applications for entertainment, navigation, vehicle maintenance, e-commerce marketplaces, and payment services.

The partnership follows a growing number of collaborations as car makers seek the help of tech giants to update the driving experience in their vehicles.

Last year Ford announced it was allying with Google, as has French car maker Renault. microsoft has partnerships with Volkswagen, and with GM for autonomous driving.

In addition to developing their SmartCockpit for vehicles, Stellantis will also use Amazon Web Services for cloud computing, including for product development.

Stellantis, which also includes Fiat, Peugeot, Citroen and Chrysler brands, has been supplying Amazon with vehicles as the online retailer develops its own delivery services.

Under the partnership deal, Amazon will be the first commercial customer for Stellantis' new Ram ProMaster battery electric vehicle when it launches next year.

Stellantis plans to invest 30 billion Euros ($34 billion) by 2025 as it moves to electric vehicles, with up to 20 percent expected to go to software.

As vehicles become connected new commercial opportunities open up to automakers, with Stellantis expecting to earn four billion euros per year from such services by 2026, a tenfold increase from today.

With a fleet of some 34 million connected connected by 2030, Stellantis could be earning 20 billion euros in revenues from such services, which would make it about an eighth of current total revenue.

Related Topics

Google Vehicles Vehicle Car From Volkswagen Jeep Ford General Motors Fiat Peugeot Renault Billion Million

Recent Stories

‘I’m not done yet,’ Kapil Sharms announces h ..

‘I’m not done yet,’ Kapil Sharms announces his stand up show on Netflix

3 hours ago
 Mismanagement in energy sector hurting economy: Mi ..

Mismanagement in energy sector hurting economy: Mian Zahid Hussain

3 hours ago
 Katrina extends love, good wishes to Deepika Paduk ..

Katrina extends love, good wishes to Deepika Padukone on her birthday

3 hours ago
 UVAS arranged an motivational lecture for young ve ..

UVAS arranged an motivational lecture for young veterinarian

3 hours ago
 PTI ensures equal development in all districts: Na ..

PTI ensures equal development in all districts: Nadeem Qureshi

2 hours ago
 Burundian troops in eastern DR Congo, say local so ..

Burundian troops in eastern DR Congo, say local sources

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.