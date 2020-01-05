Hezbollah Chief Urges Iraq To Free Itself From US 'occupation'
Beirut, Jan 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2020 ) :The head of Lebanon's Shiite movement Hezbollah Sunday called on Iraq to free itself of the American "occupation" after top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani was killed in a US strike in Baghdad.
"Our demand, our hope from our brothers in the Iraqi parliament is... to adopt a law that demands American forces withdraw from Iraq," Hassan Nasrallah said in a televised speech.