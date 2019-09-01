UrduPoint.com
Hezbollah Claims It Destroyed Israeli Military Vehicle

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 01st September 2019 | 08:50 PM

Beirut, Sept 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2019 ) :Hezbollah on Sunday claimed it destroyed a military vehicle in northern Israel and killed and wounded those inside, a week after accusing Israel of launching a drone attack on its Beirut stronghold.

The Hezbollah has vowed that Israel "must pay a price" for the August 25 drone attack on the southern suburbs of Beirut.

On Sunday, Hezbollah fighters "destroyed a military vehicle on the road to the Avivim barracks (in northern Israel), killing and wounding those inside," the group said in a statement.

The unit responsible for the attack was named after two Hezbollah fighters who the group said were killed in an Israeli strike on Syria on August 24, the statement added.

Lebanon's state-run National news Agency reported Israeli fire in the area near the south Lebanon town of Maroun al-Ras, across Israel's border and the Avivim community.

Israel's army confirmed that "a number of anti-tank missiles were fired from Lebanon towards an (Israeli military) base and military vehicles".

"A number of hits have been confirmed," the Israeli military said, adding that it was responding to the sources of fire in southern Lebanon.

Tensions have risen in the last week between Israel and its arch-foe Hezbollah following the drone attack on the group's Beirut bastion.

The attack, which Israel did not confirm, came just hours after the Jewish state launched air strikes in neighbouring Syria to prevent what it said was an impending Iranian drone attack on the Jewish state.

Hezbollah said two of its fighters were killed in those strikes.

