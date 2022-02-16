UrduPoint.com

Hezbollah Snow Video Sets Lebanese Social Media On Fire

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 16, 2022 | 04:50 PM

Hezbollah snow video sets Lebanese social media on fire

Beirut, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :The near simultaneous release of propaganda videos in which Lebanon's army and the militant group Hezbollah flaunt their alpine skills triggered an avalanche of comments online Wednesday, some jokingly referencing the Winter Olympics.

Iran-backed Hezbollah looked keen to demonstrate it was undeterred by recent heavy snowfall in a slick two-minute production released late Tuesday that soon started trending on social media.

Hezbollah fighters, having swapped their usual colours for all-white snow camouflage gear, are seen doing target practice on skis and snowmobiles near Lebanon's southern border with Israel.

Also Tuesday, Lebanon's army released a video showing its alpine unit performing drills in the snow.

Hezbollah is often described a state within the state, and the rival videos rekindled the debate on whether the Shiite paramilitary organisation could outgun the national army.

Many on social media volunteered comparative analysis and style marks, while others drew parallels with the biathlon events at the Winter Olympics currently underway in Beijing.

Some suggested Hezbollah was preparing to assist Russian troops in an invasion of Ukraine.

The Jerusalem Post broadened the contest to include the Israeli alpine unit and asked, albeit without answering the question, whether Hezbollah's snow fighters were a match.

Israel and the Shiite movement fought a short but devastating war in Lebanon in 2006.

