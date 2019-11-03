Hezbollah TV channel says Twitter accounts suspended

Beirut, Nov 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2019 ) :The television station of Lebanon's powerful Shiite movement Hezbollah protested Saturday that most of its Twitter accounts had been suspended.

Al-Manar accused the US-based social media platform of giving in to "political pressures".

"There is no place on Twitter for illegal terrorist organizations and violent extremist groups," a Twitter spokesperson told AFP.

The accounts in English, French and Spanish were also not available, but the Twitter handles of specific television shows seemed to be functioning.