Hezbollah TV Channel Says Twitter Accounts Suspended
Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 03rd November 2019 | 12:50 AM
Beirut, Nov 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2019 ) :The television station of Lebanon's powerful Shiite movement Hezbollah protested Saturday that most of its Twitter accounts had been suspended.
Al-Manar accused the US-based social media platform of giving in to "political pressures".
"There is no place on Twitter for illegal terrorist organizations and violent extremist groups," a Twitter spokesperson told AFP.
The accounts in English, French and Spanish were also not available, but the Twitter handles of specific television shows seemed to be functioning.