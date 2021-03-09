"Hi, Mom" Continues Topping China Box Office Chart

UrduPoint.com
BEIJING, March 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :Domestic comedy "Hi, Mom" continued to dominate the Chinese mainland box office chart for the 22nd straight day on Monday, raking in around 45.54 million Yuan (around 7.03 million U.S. Dollars), according to figures from the China Movie Data Information Network.

The film tells the story of a young woman, in deep grief at her mother's death in a car accident, traveling back in time to meet her mom in 1981 and form a friendship. Contributing to over 40 percent of the total box office revenue on Monday, the film has garnered over 5.1 billion yuan in 25 days of screening.

Coming in second was comedy-drama "Endgame," finishing the day with over 23.96 million yuan.

"Detective Chinatown 3" ranked third with a daily earning of 11.88 million yuan.

