"Hi, Mom" Continues Topping China Box Office Chart

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :Domestic comedy "Hi, Mom" continued to dominate the Chinese mainland box office chart for the 23rd straight day on Tuesday, raking in more than 15 million Yuan (around 2.3 million U.S. Dollars), according to figures from the China Movie Data Information Network.

The film tells the story of a young woman, in deep grief at her mother's death in a car accident, traveling back in time to meet her mom in 1981 and form a friendship. Contributing to nearly 37 percent of the total box office revenue on Tuesday, the film has garnered over 5.15 billion yuan in 26 days of screening.

Coming in second was comedy-drama "Endgame," finishing the day with 9.48 million yuan.

"Detective Chinatown 3" ranked third with a daily earning of 5.61 million yuan.