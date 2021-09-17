UrduPoint.com

HICs Awarded Letter Of Appointment At Pakistan Embassy Beijing

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Newly appointed eight Honorary Investment Counsellors (HICs) were awarded letters and certificates at a special ceremony held at the Embassy of Pakistan.

These HICs have been appointed by Government of Pakistan to help promote bilateral trade and investment promotion between the two countries.

The newly appointed HICs included - Fang Qiuchen, Chairman China Contractors Association, Dr. Du Zhenli, GM China International Engineering Consulting Corporation, Dr. Wu Yongqiang, Member and Secretary General of the Youth Federation of the Central Committee (CPC) of country region sector, Wang Zihai, Deputy Director General of Pakistan (China) Economic Cooperation Centre (PECC), Chen Xinsheng, Founder and Chairman of Dongguan Shiliang Technology Co., Ltd, Ms. Duan Xiaoy, CEO Beijing Huiyu Import and Export Trade Co., Ltd, Jian Peng, automobile consultant and Ms. Li Emarn, Zhejiang Eman Supply Chain Management Company.

During his speech, Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque paid tribute to the important role and contributions of the HICs towards bilateral trade and investment promotion.

He highlighted the new trading and opportunities arising after the launch of Phase-2 of Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between Pakistan and China and China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He briefed the participants about the economic strengths of Pakistani and policies of the Government to attract Foreign Direct Investment (FDIs.) Ambassador Haque reiterated that as per the vision of leadership and aspirations of people of two countries, Pakistan and China would continue to expand bilateral economic relationship and HICs should continue to work for expanding bilateral trade, promote new investments and facilitate exchanges between businessmen of the two countries.

All HICs also spoke on the occasion and presented practical suggestions for further enhancing practical economic cooperation between the two countries.

The event, coinciding with the celebrations of 70 years of China-Pakistan diplomatic ties, was attended by a larger number of representatives from Chinese business and trade associations and Chinese enterprises interested to invest in Pakistan.

At the end, Ambassador distributed the letters and certificates of appointment to all HICs, who hail from various provinces of China with vast experience in trade and investment cooperation with Pakistan.

