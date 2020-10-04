UrduPoint.com
High Commission For Pakistan In London Starts A Daily Appointment System For Consular Services

Sun 04th October 2020 | 02:00 PM

High Commission for Pakistan in London starts a daily appointment system for Consular Services

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan High Commission in London on Saturday announced that in order to facilitate Pakistani Community for Consular Services, the High Commission has started a daily appointment system for Consular Services.

According to a statement of the High Commission issued here said that the appointments for Consular Services (Passport, NADRA and attestation) could now be requested online from Monday October,5,2020 1200 hrs - 2400 hrs on a daily basis.

The Passport and NADRA renewal facility for online applicants through the websites would remain available,the statement said.

"All applicants are encouraged to follow the UK Government's guidelines about COVID-19 i.e. maintaining social distancing and wearing of face mask",the High Commission statement said.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

