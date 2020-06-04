UrduPoint.com
High Commissioner Holds Virtual Meeting With UK Shadow Foreign Secretary Lisa Nandy, Discussed Grave Human Rights Violation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 12:00 AM

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan High Commissioner to United Kingdom Mohammad Nafees Zakaria on Wednesday held a virtual meeting with British Labour Party politician and UK Shadow Foreign Secretary Lisa Nandy MP and they exchanged views on ways and means to further strengthen Pakistan-UK bilateral relations in diverse fields, beside discussing the grave human rights situation in Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IoJ&K).

According to a statement issued by the Pakistan High Commission (PHC) here today,both sides agreed on strengthening linkages between the two countries through active participation of Pakistani diaspora in the UK and exploring new avenues of trade and investment.

They also agreed that Jammu & Kashmir was an internationally recognized dispute, which must be resolved in accordance with UNSC Resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

High Commissioner Nafees Zakaria expressed concern over the ongoing humanitarian crisis in the wake of Indian illegal action of Aug,5, 2019.

He highlighted the sufferings of Kashmiris in IoJ&K, who remain under Indian siege for over 300 days, with complete communication blockade and denial of access to media and human rights defenders.

The High Commissioner invited MP's attention to the documented accounts of India's human rights violations in IOJ&K, including OHCHR's reports, Amnesty International's report on mass blinding, Kunan Poshpora mass rape incident of 1991, International People's Tribunal on Kashmir (IPTK)'s account of unnamed, unmarked mass graves in 2009, warnings of Genocide Watch and various other harrowing accounts of repression, torture, night raids, enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings, as documented by international media and human rights organizations.

Ms. Lisa Nandy expressed her resolve, and that of the Labour Party, in continuing to highlight human rightsabuses in Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir with all concerned stakeholders.

